Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate people are hitting the aisles and shopping the racks to stock up for winter weather.
In recent weeks we've reported about shortages at grocery stores here and around the country. The thin shelves, a result of supply chain issues and labor shortages. Now, now winter storms are added to the mix.
Low stocks of produce, meat, and other packaged items have also led to higher prices.
While some Upstate stores are completely wiped out, Lowes foods said their goal is to keep the shelves stocked.
"I've heard people having trouble with main items like you look for with a snowstorm, which is typically the milk and the bread so I thought I would just give it a shot over here and I lucked out," said Tasha Burke, who shopped at Lowes Foods on Pelham Road, "I stocked up on hot chocolate for my kids, and of course, bread and milk."
In downtown Greenville other shoppers are gearing up to stay warm.
Mast General Store said some of their most popular items are wool socks, coats, and hats, but people are also purchasing other items like camping stoves, dehydrated foods, and sleeping bags in case of power outages.
The manager said they've gotten a lot of calls about snow boots and snow pants which they don't have but they have many other options that will work just as well. Her best piece of advice: dress in layers.
"Keeping maybe a base layer on, a tighter t-shirt, layered with other items is going to keep you warmer than just one big heavy item," Mandy Musgrove, a manager at Mast General Store said, "I suggest layering. We have waterproof gloves that are perfect for making snowballs. They keep your hands really warm and they're wind proof. We definitely have everything you will need to keep warm."
Musgrove also suggests getting a pair of Yacktrax for your shoes or boots. She said they're an affordable item that you can attach to your shoes to help with traction when walking in the ice or snow. You can find out more here: https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/brand/yaktrax
