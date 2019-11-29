GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - "I see life, when I see the shoes, I see the life," Traci Fant said.
Fant is a community activist and the founder of Freedom Fighters. Fant put 25 pairs of shoes, all beloning to someone at one point in time. On Black Friday, life was in full swing in downtown Greenville but in the crowd, they are some who have been forced to take steps without the people they love.
Authorities say Cati Blauvelt was murdered by her estranged husband and he's been on the run since. Her mother looks at Cati's shoes and is brought to tears.
"Cati was small, she was like 5'1, but no matter how small her shoes are, no one will be able to fill her shoes. Because she was a one-of-a-kind, with a heart of gold, huge big heart," Patricia Piver said.
Placed in a hauntingly beautful way, shoes belonging to those who have been murdered or missing sat still. Community activist Traci Fant calls it the Empty Shoe project.
"I decided I made a promise to these families, the promise that no one made to me."
Fant says she puts together displays like this because it's something she would have wanted someone to do for her when her brother was murdered.
Homicide victim Cody Hawkin's godmother says when she sees shoes, she sees hope.
"I made a vow that day that I will never stop, I'll keep pushing until we find who did this to him," Shanna Childs said.
As shoppers walked by, the shoes were an unusual site. Some stopped in their tracks and others took a moment to be grateful for those standing with them.
