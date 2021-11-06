OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Services said crews recovered a body while searching for a missing person near Cartee Road after they didn't return from a kayaking trip.
Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Oconee County, Scott Smith, said crews responded to the area at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to Smith, crews searched all night but did not find any signs of the person. Dive teams from the Department of Natural resources responded to help the search this morning.
Smith said at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, DNR dive teams recovered a body in the area. Smith said the Coroner's Office will determine if the person was the kayaker who went missing last night.
Battalion Chief Scott Long said three men went out kayaking last night, but only two of them came back. According to Long, none of the men were wearing life jackets.
DNR and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are also conducting interviews, according to Long.
We will update this story as more details are released.
