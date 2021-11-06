OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Services said crews are searching for a missing person near Cartee Road after their kayak was found empty on the water last night.
Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Oconee County, Scott Smith, said crews responded to the area at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday after . According to Smith, crews have been searching the area all night but have not found any signs of the person.
Battalion Chief Scott Long said three men went out kayaking last night but only two of them came back. According to Long, none of the men were wearing life jackets.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sending a dive team to the area today to help the search.
DNR and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are also conducting interviews, according to Long.
This is a developing situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
