OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Services said crews are searching for a missing person near Cartee Road after their kayak was found empty on the water last night.
Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Oconee County, Scott Smith, said crews responded to the area at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday after . According to Smith, crews have been searching the area all night but have not found any signs of the person.
Smith said the person was kayaking with some friends but they have not seen him since he entered the water last night.
The Department of Natural Resources is sending a dive team to the area today to help the search.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more. We will update this story as more details are released.
