GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Pickens County EMS Deputy Director Denise Kwiatek is reporting that EMS is currently responding to a reported incident that took place at Laurel Fork Falls involving a victim falling over the falls on Monday night after receiving a call at approximately 7:19pm.
Rescue crews from multiple agencies are still responding to the scene.
Laurel Fork Falls is located in the northern part of Pickens County near the North Carolina state line.
We will provide more updates as more information comes in.
