MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) McDowell County Emergency Management issued a travel advisory Saturday morning after weather related issues left various hazards along roadways.
EMS says NC 226 South is shutdown south of Dysartsville Fire Department all the way to the Rutherford County line.
Multiple trees and power lines were knocked down by powerful storms Friday night.
As of 7 a.m., EMS does not recommend travel in the area.
