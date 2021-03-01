GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate EMS worker and firefighter has died after Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck along Brockman McClimon Road near Brockman Road. The wreck happened Monday around 7:43 a.m.
Troopers said a 2007 Dodge pickup and a 2014 Victory motorcycle were headed in opposite directions when the motorcycle traveled left of center and was struck by the truck.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but was ejected during the crash. That motorcycle driver passed away from injuries in the crash.
The coroner later identified the deceased as 24-year-old Isaiah Eugene Kappenman of Fork Shoals Road in Simpsonville.
The 23-year-old driver of the pickup was not hurt, troopers said.
Rodney McAbee, Operations Manager, Spartanburg EMS, confirmed that Kappenman was a first responder who worked for Spartanburg EMS.
McAbee released this statement:
Isaiah Kappenman has been working for Spartanburg EMS since 2018. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and first responder family here in the Upstate.
According to a co-worker who did not wish to be named, Kappenman was also a part of the paramedic class at Piedmont Technical College.
"He was a genuine down to earth guy," Kappenman's co-worker reflected. "He loves his job but one thing is for sure his little girl and his wife are the lights of his life."
The Canebrake Fire Department also posted on Facebook that Kappenman was "one of their own" and that the department was "shaken and unprepared" for the loss.
The full post read:
It’s with a heavy heart that we pass along the news that Canebrake Fire is currently mourning the loss of one of our own. We are shaken and unprepared for such an unexpected loss. We would like to respectfully request visits from Fire Dept. Members and Family Only, as our doors will be closed during this time to the public. We are currently fully staffed and operational, serving the public 24/7 as always. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time as we seek solace and peace for our family and staff. Losing a brother is the last thing we expected today. The fire service community has suffered great loss in the upstate with yet another tragic event. Our hearts go out to the families of our firefighters.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more about Kappenman's life and service to the Upstate community.
Kappenman's death comes less than a week after another firefighter, Tyler Warfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash on his way to work.
MORE: Celebration of Life held for fallen firefighter Tyler Warfield
