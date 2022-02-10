LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Classroom and real world experience has collided at Laurens School District 55 High School.
A partnership with Piedmont Technical College is providing seniors with Emergency Medical Technician training.
The best part of the program is that students can graduate high school an go straight to work as an EMT.
The training is a hands-on approach with lessons in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other basic life saving skills that would be used on the job.
“I like the skills lab we’re doing right now just because we get as much practice as we can, " said Wendy Arellanl-Hernandez, a senior of LHS.
“This is definitely something that I love to do. I love helping people, I love being able to know that I can potentially save people’s lives," said Heidi Ashmore, a senior or LHS.
Having this program can be a game changer for the emergency services because it can service as a pipeline. The program instructor has been a first responder for decades, serving in fire and EMS.
Steven Hudson, also the Paramedic Coordinator at PTC tells FOX Carolina there's a critical shortage of first responders nationwide.
“South Carolina, there’s thousands of openings," Hudson said.
The knowledge and understanding students can get through the program by the time they graduate makes them highly valuable job candidates.
“When these students walk out the door, they’ll be making $41,000 a year," said Hudson.
This program is a direct result of local leaders working to get more people into skilled trade positions.
The district superintendent was pivotal in getting the partnership started between the systems.
“Just looking at the fact that there was a need in our community," said Ameka Thomas, Superintendent. "Also wanting to be able to provide as many opportunities for our students.”
