ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An emu on the loose was found wandering Anderson County, and deputies are trying to help it get home.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the animal was found in the area of Hix Road and Centerville Road Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who knows someone looking for their emu can reach out to Animal Control at (864) 617-0680.
