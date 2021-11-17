GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says it has joined utilities across North America to protect customers from scams on Utility Scam Awareness Day, Nov. 17.
The company says Utility Scam Awareness Day, created Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), is part of the week-long International Scam Awareness Week, an advocacy and awareness campaign focused on educating customers and exposing the tactics used by scammers
So far in 2021, nearly 1,200 Duke Energy customers in South Carolina reported scam attempts, according to the company. Most scams failed, but hundreds of victims have lost nearly $41,000 in South Carolina alone.
Duke Energy says this year's awareness theme is “End the Call. End the Scam.”
“It’s perfectly acceptable for the customer to hang up the phone,” said UUAS Executive Director Monica Martinez in a news release. “The scammer’s initial goal is to pressure their targets and convince them that they work for the utility. Scammers are extremely sophisticated in their tactics, and by simply ending the call, you can end their scam. If you are unsure, you can always call back the utility by dialing the number found on your bill or on their website, and they will provide you with the correct information.”
Here's how to look for common scam tactics:
- Threat to disconnect: Scammers may aggressively tell a customer their utility bill is past due, and service will be disconnected – usually within 30 minutes – if a payment is not made.
- New meter refund: After Duke Energy temporarily suspended disconnects in response to COVID-19 and offered extended payment plans, scammers adapted. Rather than focus on overdue bills, they tell the homeowner they need to pay a deposit for a new meter, which will later be refunded – again, insisting on immediate deposit.
- Mobile banking apps: Customers are instructed to send immediate payment through a mobile app. Duke Energy does not accept payments through the Cash App, Venmo or Zelle apps. (Customers can make payments directly on Duke Energy’s mobile app, available in the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android)
- Personal information: Criminals promise to mail refund checks for overpayments on a customer’s account if they can confirm their personal data, including birthdays and, in some cases, Social Security numbers
For information on how to protect yourself and not get scammed, click here.
