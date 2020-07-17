CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With bright orange seats in the backdrop, Clemson quarterback got down on one knee to pop the ever-important question: "will you marry me"?
The answer from Marissa Mowry? Yes!
Lawrence posted a series of photos of the proposal to his Instagram page Friday evening, showing him kneeled on the field at Memorial Stadium. His caption begins with one word, in all caps: "FOREVER".
With the sun setting in the background, Lawrence and Mowry embraced, with a final photo showing her engagement ring glinting in the sunlight.
Within minutes, Lawrence's post garnered more than 50,000 likes and several congratulatory comments.
