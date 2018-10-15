CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An engaged couple in Clemson will be shopping for a new home to build their lives together in after winning $125,000 playing a scratch-off game, according to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The groom bought the winning $5 Ruby Red 5s game at the Murphy USA on Eighteen Mile Road in Central.
He scratched the ticket on his lunch break and then called his fiancée with the good news.
“I’ve been a nervous wreck ever since,” said the bride-to-be in a news release from the SC Education Lottery.
Officials said four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Ruby Red 5s game, at odds of 1 in 528,000.
