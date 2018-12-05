CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Engineers have determined that the floor collapse at an apartment clubhouse in Clemson was caused by the large crowd jumping up and down and overloading the trusses, according to a report from EFI Global, the third-party firm tasked with investigating the collapse.

29 Clemson students were taken to the hospital after the floor of a clubhouse at the Woodland of Clemson collapsed into the basement below during a part in late October.

The report revealed that the “floor trusses had obviously failed in a catastrophic manner.”

The report states the clubhouse had a maximum occupant limit of 135 people, but that occupancy is based on the capacity of the exits and not the load of the floor.

The floor trusses were built in accordance with a live load of “120 psf,” and assessors found no “obvious deficiencies.”

The assessors concluded that the “rhythmic jumping up and down of the closely spaced crowd attending the party” overloaded the trusses. The assessors believed the floor would not have buckled under the weight of the group’s static load (no jumping involved).

