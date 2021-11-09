PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX Carolina) - With Christmas coming, you might be wanting to take your family away for a festive giveaway. One possibility is up in the Smokey Mountains for Christmas at Dolly Parton's Stampede.
Dolly Parton's Stampede begins Nov. 2 and runs through Jan. 1, 2022. It is a dinner attraction in a 35,000-square-foot arena that features a full-scale Nativity, holiday decorations, Santa Claus, and a four-course holiday feast.
Christmas dinner includes Stampede’s signature four-course holiday feast consisting of Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup, homemade buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s own specialty holiday dessert. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available upon request.
“Christmas is a very special time of year for folks everywhere, and we look forward every year to sharing our special holiday show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” said David Swangel, General Manager of the Stampede in Pigeon Forge said in a news release. “While our thrilling show provides fun for our guests, we also take time to celebrate the true meaning of the season, thanks to a full-scale, living Nativity that will transport guests back to that first Christmas so long ago. We love that our show has become a treasured part of so many families’ annual holiday traditions.”
To learn more in formation or to buy tickets, click here.
MORE NEWS: Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.