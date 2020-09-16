GREENVILLE, SC - Entercom announced the launch of two new Rise Guys craft beers in partnership with Thomas Creek Brewery on Thursday, Sept. 10th.
Entercom said in a news release the Mattman's Rootin' Tootin' Red Ale and Fat Boy's Prowlin' Growlin' Golden Ale are inspired by the "relevant and irreverent rocking personalities" of the "The Rise Guys" morning show.
In the news release, Entercom described the beers and said, "Mattman's Rootin' Tootin' Red Ale is an easy drinking red ale with caramel and roasted malt, providing a rich but smooth balance throughout. Fat Boy's Prowlin' Growlin' Golden Ale is an extremely light golden ale with hints of malt, creating a crisp and refreshing finish."
Entercom said both craft beers are scheduled to be available in over 50 grocery stores and 50 convenience store locations. They will also be on tap at dozens of locations, including the largest on-tap volume stores in the market.
To see which of the two beers is better beer, Thomas Creek said they are launching the Palmetto Beer Bowl, a competition which beer sales through the end of the college football season will decide a winner.
For more information about the launch, click here.
