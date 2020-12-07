Music Dylan Lost Interviews

FILE - Musician Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Transcripts of lost 1971 Dylan interviews with the late American blues artist Tony Glover and letters the two exchanged reveal that Dylan changed his name from Robert Zimmerman because he worried about anti-Semitism, and that he wrote "Lay Lady Lay" for actress Barbra Streisand. The items are among a trove of Dylan archives being auctioned in November 2020 by Boston-based R.R. Auction. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue.”

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

