PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Pickens County have confirmed the resignation of Pickens County elections director Rodney Allen along with the entire Board of Voter Registration and Elections for the county, which was effective March 31.
According to a resignation letter written by the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Pickens County, "collectively, we feel it has become impossible to do the job we were appointed to, because of interference from the Pickens County Delegation, Pickens County Council and the County Administrator."
FOX Carolina received a copy of the individual resignation letter sent by Kathleen Hane, who is now the former chair of the elections board. Former vice chair Gretchen Campbell sent the individual version to us. In her letter, Hane alleges the interference has been discrete and resulted in "years of under staffing/funding", and that it exhausts whoever is the executive director. Hane's letter says despite all of this, former executive director Rodney Allen was still able to deliver certifiable elections, and that "not one" election under his leadership was uncertifiable.
Hane also alleges interference by state senator Rex Rice, which mirrors an allegation in the collective resignation letter that Rice and state representative Davey Hiott tried to conduct an allegedly illegal meeting with the elections board during the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, 2020 at the ballot totaling center. Hane's letter alleges Rice said "either you take care of it (firing Allen) or we will", which she says cites possible involvement by the governor's office. Hane also says this incident violates the SC Open Meetings Act and Section 7-5-10 of the SC Code of Election Laws.
We reached out to county administrator Ken Roper who said, “While I was not involved in any way with the decisions that led to Mr. Allen’s resignation, I was very disappointed in the operations of that office, particularly in the way they treated their volunteer poll workers. Pickens County has invested a great deal of money in the Voters Registration office over the last several years, including staff salaries and expanding and remodeling their office suite. The taxpayers deserve good service in return for their investment.”
We also spoke with Roy Costner, the chairman for the Pickens County Council. He told us the county has had problems with the last three elections, noting that they were one of the last counties in the state to report results because of different problems in the most recent one. In the election prior to the last one, Costner told us there was a mistake that cost Pickens County more than $10,000 to correct. Costner was unable to specifically recall what the mistake was.
Costner did note that a board member was able to swear in two library workers to cover the elections department temporarily before resigning, and that the county has hired a consultant from Greenville County to oversee in the interim. Additionally, the state delegation is working with the governor's office.
We've sent emails to Rice and Hiott for comment, and are working with Rice to get a response. We've also reached out to Allen for a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.