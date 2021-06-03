EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department says they arrested three suspects after they tried to burglarize a residence on Hill Street in Easley.
According to officers, they responded to a report regarding individuals trying to unlawfully gain entrance to the residence. They arrived on the scene on June 2 at around 1:00 p.m.
Officers say the three suspects, Tracy Bryan Shirah Jr, Andrea Lauren Fisher, and Jamii Gail King, were arrested after officers investigated the situation.
Tracy Bryan Shirah Jr. is charged with the following, according to officers.
- Burglary First Degree
- Armed Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Assault and Battery by a mob First Degree
Andrea Lauren Fisher is charged with the following, according to officers.
- Burglary First Degree
- Armed Robbery
- Assault and Battery by a mob, First Degree
Jamii Gail King is charged with the following, according to officers
- Burglary First Degree
- Armed Robbery
- Kidnapping
- Assault and Battery by a mob, First Degree
All three suspects were denied bond on June 3.
