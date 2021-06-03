Suspects Accused of breaking into a home

Tracy Bryan Shirah Jr (Left), Andrea Lauren Fisher (Middle), and Jamii Gail King (Right). Suspects accused of burglary and assault among other charges (Easley Police Department, May 3 2021)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Easley Police Department says they arrested three suspects after they tried to burglarize a residence on Hill Street in Easley. 

 According to officers, they responded to a report regarding individuals trying to unlawfully gain entrance to the residence. They arrived on the scene on June 2 at around 1:00 p.m.  

Officers say the three suspects, Tracy Bryan Shirah Jr, Andrea Lauren Fisher, and Jamii Gail King, were arrested after officers investigated the situation.

Tracy Bryan Shirah Jr. is charged with the following, according to officers.

  • Burglary First Degree
  • Armed Robbery
  • Kidnapping 
  • Assault and Battery by a mob First Degree

Andrea Lauren Fisher is charged with the following, according to officers.

  • Burglary First Degree
  • Armed Robbery
  • Assault and Battery by a mob, First Degree

Jamii Gail King is charged with the following, according to officers

  • Burglary First Degree
  • Armed Robbery
  • Kidnapping
  • Assault and Battery by a mob, First Degree

All three suspects were denied bond on June 3.

