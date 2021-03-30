GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Meares Auctions has announced a liquidation auction for all of the restaurant equipment, barware, and commercial kitchen items from inside Lavish Lounge
The nightclub is located at 1701 White Horse Road but the auction will take place online.
Meares says all items sell to the highest bidder and that all will have $1.00 opening bids.
Click here to see the full catalog of items up for bid.
Bidding opens Thursday, April 1 at 8 a.m. and will close on April 11 at 7 p.m.
Lots will include commercial restaurant and kitchen equipment, barware, bar tables, stack chairs, outdoor furniture, benches, ottomans, Audio/visual equipment including speakers, lighting, and other items.
Winning bidders must pick up items in-person on April 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. or April 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lavish Lounge was the site of a deadly shooting during a concert in July 2020. We're told the ATF is continuing to investigate that shooting.
