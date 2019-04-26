Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The wait is over for country music fans because tonight Eric Church will be in Greenville for two stops on his Double Down Tour.
The shows kick off at 8 p.m. Friday night and again on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
But that's not all. The chance to party starts long before the concert when a pop up store will open at the Furman Plaza Entrance both days from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. The store will be the only place to purchase exclusive Eric Church merchandise.
There will also be food and drink specials on the plaza.
If you have a ticket for entry to the show, The Terrace will have specialty drinks, $3 appetizers and $4 beer from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.