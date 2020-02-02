MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- The 49ers cashed in on Patrick Mahomes' interception. Raheem Mostert went in from a yard out, and San Francisco took a 20-10 lead over Kansas City with 2:35 left in the third quarter. The 49ers needed just under three minutes to go 55 yards in six plays, with Jimmy Garoppolo connecting with Kendrick Bourne on a big 11-yard gain while facing 3rd-and-eight to keep things going. That's now 17 unanswered points for the 49ers.
49ers up two scores, take 20-10 lead late in 3rd
