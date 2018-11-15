Due West, SC (FOX Carolina) – Erskine College on Thursday announced A. Shapleigh ‘Shap’ Boyd as the Flying Fleet’s first football coach since 1951.
Officials said the school started its football program in 1915 and then ended it in 1951. Erskine also formed a club football team in 1987 that played two seasons.
Director of Athletics Mark Peeler said Boyd is a great choice to led the new football program.
“This process started with us searching for the best Christian leader we could find to develop student athletes and a new football program from the ground up. We are confident Shap is the man for the job,” Peeler said in a news release. “He brings a wealth of experience, an abundance of energy, and a strong will to succeed. We are blessed to find such a good fit for Erskine.”
Previously, Boyd was the Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach at the University of Virginia at Wise for the last three seasons.
Boyd is a 1985 graduate of the University of the South, where he was a member of the football team, and he earned his master’s degree in 1987 from Middle Tennessee State University.
