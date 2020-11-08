HAVANA (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba Sunday and forecasters say it's likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday.
The storm already has left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America, where it hit last week as a major hurricane. Hurricane and storm surge warnings were posted for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Sunday morning and it was centered over Cuba about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southeast of Miami.
