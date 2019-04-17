OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to make changes to its plant in Old Fort, North Carolina - affecting all 325 employees.
In a news release, the company said they intend to "further improve [their] vertical integration operations."
Though lumber will still be processed at the facility, the company's new plan entails converting the 550,000 square foot North Carolina plant into a "state-of-the-art distribution center."
According to a spokesperson for the company, the 325 employees in Old Fort will remain employed until Jun 15, 2019 or after. Production is expected to continue until, or after the same date.
After the facility becomes a distribution center, the spokesperson says approximately 50 associates in the distribution and lumber processing operations will remain employed at the location.
Ethan Allen said they will also be consolidating approximately half of the case goods manufacturing at the Old Fort location into the plants in Orleans and Beecher Falls, Vermont. The other half will be consolidated into the company's other case goods manufacturing facilities.
Distribution operations at the Passaic, New Jersey facility are going to be moved to North Carolina. The art framing operations will be outsourced, the news release explains.
"These decisions are not easy, especially as they affect approximately 325 of our associates in Old Fort, NC and 55 associates in Passaic, NJ," said Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President, and CEO. "I have had a personal close association with many of these associates for about forty years. They leave a legacy of fine artisanry, safety, and manufacturing leadership."
The company's U.S. upholstery manufacturing was previously consolidated into the Maiden, North Carolina campus. The news release says Ethan Allen is currently working on expanding that location to 80,000 square feet - a $5 million expansion.
All of the changes are part of the company's future goal to benefit gross profit by $5 million to $6 million during fiscal 2020.
The news release details that beginning in 2021, after the completion of all the initiatives, they hope to provide the opportunity for a 100 to 200 benefit gross profit improvement to gross margin.
