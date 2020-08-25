CLEMSON, SC (AP) - Travis Etienne is comfortable with his choice to return to No. 1 Clemson instead of jumping to the NFL.
He's also happy he stayed with the Tigers despite uncertainty over the global coronavirus pandemic.
Etienne is the two-time reigning ACC player of the year who has set Clemson's career rushing mark in his three seasons. He passed up the NFL last January to return for his senior year.
Then after some players chose to opt out over COVID-19 concerns, Etienne never wavered in wanting to stay with the top-ranked Tigers.
Etienne wants to improve all phases of his game.
