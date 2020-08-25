CFP Championship Clemson LSU Football

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tackled by LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

CLEMSON, SC (AP) - Travis Etienne is comfortable with his choice to return to No. 1 Clemson instead of jumping to the NFL.

He's also happy he stayed with the Tigers despite uncertainty over the global coronavirus pandemic.

Etienne is the two-time reigning ACC player of the year who has set Clemson's career rushing mark in his three seasons. He passed up the NFL last January to return for his senior year.

Then after some players chose to opt out over COVID-19 concerns, Etienne never wavered in wanting to stay with the top-ranked Tigers.

Etienne  wants to improve all phases of his game. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.