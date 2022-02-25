GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Local food, wine and music festival euphoria is back with their Spring Fest and the 2022 line-up has just been released.
Euphoria's 2022 Spring Fest will be Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1.
This year's line up includes the following:
- Thursday, April 28 - In the Stars: A Michelin-starred dinner at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature 1-star Michelin Chef, Marcos Campos, and SC Chef Ambassador, Haydn Shaak, using local ingredients paired with wines at Restaurant 17.
- Friday, April 29 - Queens of Soul: A musical tribute dinner at 6:30 p.m. A soulful dinner curated by Chef T and Nikki Compton, bourbon cocktails by Beam Suntory along with wine pairings and a live musical tribute performance by the Jamie Wright Band. This will take place at Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar.
- Saturday, April 30 - euphoria Classrooms
- 11:30 a.m. - This is How We Brew It at Double Stamp Brewery
- 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Champagne Chickies at The Cook's Station
- 1 p.m. - V-Edgy at Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center
- 2:30 p.m. - LaRue Fine Chocolates
- 2:30 p.m. Shake It Up at Juniper
- Sunday, May 1 - Roast & Toast from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Toast to euphoria's 17th anniversary. Enjoy local bites and sit back & sip away with live music at The Barn at Sitton Hill Farm.
Executive Director of Euphoria Morgan Allen said, "We're just really excited to be hosting events again and people to come out. It's always great to have chefs and wonderful upstate restaurants and partners out tonight so again just the camaraderie and people just out having a good time because we all felt like everyone needs it."
Tickets for the festival go on sale Monday, Feb. 28 and can be purchased here.
