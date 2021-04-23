GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Euphoria, Greenville's premier food, wine and music festival, has announced it plans to return this fall with more than 40 events over the course of four days.
Euphoria announced the event is set for September 16 - 19.
There will be several restaurants hosting guest chefs for multi-course lunches and dinners. Sunday Supper, the laid back Southern meal grand finale for euphoria, will feature South Carolina Chef Ambassadors from the Upstate, creating a meal made with South Carolina-grown products.
A total of seven Michelin-starred chefs will be welcomed at Sushi Yama, Avenue and Soby's including:
- Chef Simon Kim of COTE, New York City’s first Korean Steakhouse
- Chef Ryan Ratino of Bresca in Washington, DC, who oversees a zero-waste kitchen. Just this morning, Ratino was awarded two stars for his new tasting menu restaurant, Jônt, making him the youngest chef to win 2 stars.
- Chef Val Cantu, of Californios in San Francisco, the first Mexican restaurant in the country to earn two Michelin stars.
- Emma Bengtsson of New York City’s Aquavit, the first female Swedish chef to win two Michelin stars, and only the second female U.S.-based chef to do so.
Euphoria will bring back two of its signature events and debut a new one to kick off the weekend:
- Aged to Perfection debuts on Thursday night at Larkin’s Sawmill, featuring food from a mix of restaurants and food trucks, and live music from Kami Ocean & The Rhythm
- Taste of the South returns to Wyche Pavilion for the first time since 2018, featuring food from some of the best chefs across the Southeast and live music from Steel Toe Stiletto
- Feast by the Field is back with an expanded two-day schedule - Saturday & Sunday - featuring 20+ chefs and pitmasters, and a few dozen wineries, breweries, and mixologists.
Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at euphoriagreenville.com.
