GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Getronics, a European-based IT company, opened a Global Service Center in Greenville County as part of a $1.63 million investment that will also create 500 jobs.
Getronics has nearly 9,000 employees in 23 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America, and “provides business transformation expertise in Managed Workspace, Applications, Industry-specific Software Solutions, Multi-Cloud Management, Unified Communications and Security Services,” according to a news release.
1 of 5
Getronics, a European-based IT company, opened a Global Service Center in Greenville County as part of a $1.63 million investment that will also create 500 jobs.
Getronics already operates its retail software services group in Greenville County at 510 Airport Road, Suite E. The retail software services group will continue to operate from this location, the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.