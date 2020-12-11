ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County announced Friday that EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics, Inc. will expand its operations in Anderson County with an $8.6 million investment that will create 16 new jobs.
The EuWe Group manufactures plastic products worldwide for the automobile industry. Headquartered in Lauf, Germany, outside Nuremberg, the company also has facilities in Czechia and Mexico.
The Anderson facility is located at 171 Alliance Parkway in Williamston, where officials said EuWe Eugen Wexler US Plastics plans to purchase 13 acres to expand its current production facility.
The expansion is expected to be completed by mid-2021.
People who wish to join the EuWe team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
