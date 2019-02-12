CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University posted an alert Tuesday morning that the Dillard building was evacuated due to a potential hazmat incident. That evacuation was lifted by 11:15 a.m.
The potential hazmat situation was investigated and police and firefighters determined the building was safe to re-enter.
The university said faculty, staff, students and visitors may resume normal activity.
University spokesman Joe Galbraith released this statement on what prompted the evacuation:
"Print and Mail Services is located in the bottom floor of Dillard, and an employee found what they deemed a suspicious package. After initiating protocols including contacting emergency services, the building was briefly evacuated before it was determined there was no threat."
