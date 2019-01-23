GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Eastside High School was evacuated as a precaution Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said a strange odor was detected in the basement.
The fire department was called and students were evacuated while firefighters investigate the source of the smell.
Around 2:45 p.m. officials advised that the evacuation had been lifted and students were back in class.
The building had been deemed safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.