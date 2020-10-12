Event center opens in Wellford, geared towards community enhancement

WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- It was a celebration Monday evening in Wellford. Family, friends and supporters gathered for the grand opening and showcase of BASIC Training and Event Center.
It’s a space for event rental, community support, family and business mentor-ship.
The owner, LaShaunna Thomas, says this is all about community involvement and community support. Well before she owned the place, events were held here by here and fellow business community members.
Although it’s a celebration of a vision and dream coming to pass, it’s one that brings remembrance of heartbreak. Her friend LaTonya Richards was killed across the street from event center a little over two years ago, due to domestic violence.
The concept for BASIC was is about everyone working together to achieve, boast of a thriving community, and becoming a resource for those in need.
“I wanted a cool hashtag, and I came up with Brother and Sisters Working Together On Collaboration; and it is basic. All we have to do is work together to help kind of turn things around I’m this area,” said Thomas. “Once I put it out there I had a lot of friends and family, siblings that went right along with what we’re representing tonight.”
