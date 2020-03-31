Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) — On Monday, a group gathered outside Prisma Hospital to show support for healthcare workers.
“I reached out to my friend who is an ER nurse here at Greenville Memorial and she said there’s a parking lot here that’s hardly ever used. It will give you access to those leaving the shift and those entering the shift,” said David Hawkins, who organized the event.
Hawkins, who hosts The Good News News, a daily Instagram show focusing on positive news, said he wanted to recognize all healthcare workers on the frontline.
“I encouraged everyone to come with their signs or their cars decorated, then turn on their flashers or lights every time a hospital worker was either coming into their shift or leaving a shift,” Hawkins said.
With the help of about 30 friends, David stood outside Prisma Hospital waving, holding signs and honking as hospital staff drove by.
“I just wanted to come out and say thanks to all the staff, doctors, nurses, janitors and everyone working hard to keep people safe and healthy at this time,” Stephen Bradshaw, who attended the event, said.
The event, held on National Doctor’s Day aimed to show appreciation for physicians and all healthcare workers.
“We think about doctors. We think about nurses, but the respiratory therapists, the people that work on the cleaning staff, security and cafeteria workers, those individuals come in every day not knowing what kind of war zone they’re walking into and they do it for us,” Hawkins said.
Find out more about The Good News News here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.