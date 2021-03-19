ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Fire Department is responding to a fire at Belton Woods apartment complex along Howard Lane, according to Anderson County Dispatch.
According to the Anderson Fire Department, the fire started in one of the apartments on the second floor and quickly made its way to the attic. Firefighters say they were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the whole building.
We're told all occupants were able to make it out safely and no firefighters were injured while containing the flames.
In total, fire crews say three apartments have damage from the fire, one with heavy damage and two others with water and smoke damage.
Officials with the fire department say the fire was accidental.
