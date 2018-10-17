Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) - North and South Carolina Shrine Bowl Coaches will gather at the Shrine Bowl Headquarters in Ft. Mill on Sunday October 21st at 2p.m. for the selection announcement of the 88 players from the more than 400 name submissions from the two Carolinas.
On Wednesday, Jamie Smith, General Game Chairman and Ronnie Blount, Chairman of The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors announced that the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s will present a Facebook Live webcast that will include the Shrine Bowl Player Selection Rosters for 2018.
SC Head Coach Jackie Hayes and NC Head Coach Steven Davis will announce their respective selectees. The Facebook Live Presentation is slated to begin at 2p.m. on Sunday, October 21st, 2018.
This year’s game will be played at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m.
General admission Tickets will be available at all Academy Sports + Outdoors locations in North and South Carolina for $15.00 general admission. Buy a minimum of two (2) SBOC game tickets and receive $5.00 off an Academy Sports + Outdoors stadium seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.