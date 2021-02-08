GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Eviction notices are stacking up in Greenville County even though a federal moratorium is in place through March.
Last week, 103 evictions were filed in Greenville County, according to data from Eviction Lab. In total, landlords have filed more than 6,700 since the pandemic started in mid-March.
Joseph said the federal moratorium has loopholes that allow evictions to continue. Residents can be evicted for breaking policies in their lease or if their lease is expiring.
It's also on the residents to fill out the paperwork to be protected by the moratorium.
Joseph said state or city moratoriums are often more comprehensive and easier to enforce.
During the statewide moratorium, which was in place through April and May in South Carolina, virtually no evictions were counted by the Eviction Lab.
Since the federal moratorium started in September, more than 4,100 have been filed.
"Congress needs to step up," Joseph said. "The federal government should be providing more rental assistance, more support, so that people can pay their rent, so that people can pay their back rent so that the mortgages can get paid on time."
Losing a home is more detrimental during a pandemic, Joseph said.
"We know that there's a direct connection between health and housing. People who have safe, affordable housing are more likely to be healthy," Joseph said. "They're more likely not to have COVID and they're more likely not to spread COVID."
There are multiple resources available for renters struggling to make ends meet. SC Housing will begin accepting applications for a program that could cover up to six months of rent. You can apply here.
You can also find help by calling SC Housing's hotline at 833-985-2929.
