Utility Executive Charged

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh, center, walks out of a courtroom with his lawyers after being sentenced to two years in prison for lying and deceiving the public about the progress of a pair of nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were never finished and wasted billions of dollars on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Columbia, S.C. Marsh also has pleaded guilty in state charges in the case. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power has been sentenced to two years in prison. A federal judge accepted the plea deal with former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh even though she said it presents his deceptions in a “vanilla way” and understates the seriousness of his fraud. Marsh acknowledged misleading the public about the $9 billion project to keep investors pumping in money and qualify for billions more in taxpayer dollars. His lawyers said he wants to serve the time now so that he might later care for his wife, who has incurable breast cancer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.