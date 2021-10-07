COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power has been sentenced to two years in prison. A federal judge accepted the plea deal with former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh even though she said it presents his deceptions in a “vanilla way” and understates the seriousness of his fraud. Marsh acknowledged misleading the public about the $9 billion project to keep investors pumping in money and qualify for billions more in taxpayer dollars. His lawyers said he wants to serve the time now so that he might later care for his wife, who has incurable breast cancer.
