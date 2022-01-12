GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department o Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCPPP) said former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was denied parole following a hearing on Tuesday.
Lewis spoke during the hearing and made a case for his parole. "I was able to get help through spiritual counseling and outside counseling," he said. Lewis also claimed he plans to go into welding once released from prison.
Lewis has been in prison since his petition was denied last October.
Previously: Ex-Greenville sheriff turns himself in after petition denied, attorney says
The move comes after Lewis was convicted of statutory misconduct of a public officer in 2019. Lewis was found to have used public funds to pursue a relationship with his personal assistant.
Previously: Jurors find Will Lewis guilty of statutory misconduct of a public officer
The SCPPP said they received several letters supporting Lewis. However, they chose to deny his parole in the end.
