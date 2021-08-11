GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis' attorney said Wednesday Lewis' appeal was denied by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Lewis's attorney, Rauch Wise, initially mailed in appeal paperwork in October of 2019, a week after he was convicted of misconduct of a public officer.
There is a fifteen day window now open for Lewis' attorney to file a petition for re-hearing. Wise says their next step will be to file that petition.
If Lewis and his attorney don't file a petition, then Lewis will have to report back to prison two weeks from Thursday, Aug. 12.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information from the Supreme Court.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Will Lewis' attorney says he has filed an appeal of the former sheriff's conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.