FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, Former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Former President Donald Trump has chosen a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics. Trump is planning to endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman as she prepares to launch a primary campaign against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)