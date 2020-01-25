HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Hendersonville has reported a untreated wastewater spill that occurred on January 24th, according to a press release.
City officials reported five discharges of the untreated wastewater due to excessive rainfall.
Below is the official report from the City of Hendersonville:
"The City of Hendersonville’s Wastewater Collection System experienced five discharge s of untreated wastewater from our collection system on Friday, January 24 , 20 20. The first discharge was from manhole number 1711 located at 732 Jonesborough St at 1:21pm releasing approximately 1,145 gallons of untreated wastewater.
The second discharge was from manhole number s 1709 & 4920 located at 813 Jonesborough St at 1:21 pm releasing approximately 1,145 gallons of untreated wastewater. The third discharge was from manhole number 529 located across from 813 Jonesborough St at 1:45 pm releasing approximately 4,100 gallons of untreated wastewater.
The fourth discharge was from manhole number 206 located across from 305 Berkeley Rd at the greenway parking lot at 2:57 pm releasing approximately 10,260 gallons of untreated wastewater.
The fifth discharge was from an un-numbered manhole at 99 Balfour Rd at 3:30 pm releasing approximately 4,800 gallons of untreated wastewater. All the sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) were due to excessive rainfall and the releases entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin."
