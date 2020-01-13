HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The City of Hendersonville announced Monday that due to an excessive amount of rainfall over the weekend, a large amount of untreated wastewater was released from their collection system.
The City says about 20,000 gallons of the untreated water was discharged on Sunday, January 12 around 10:20 a.m. from a manhole located behind Pinehurst Drive.
Storms over the weekend are likely the cause of the discharge, officials said. The wastewater entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.
The City says the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the incident Monday afternoon and are currently reviewing the matter.
