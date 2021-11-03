GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement still hasn’t released any details since they reopened the death investigation of 19-year-old Stephen Smith.
Smith’s body was found on a Hampton County road in 2015 and the department reopened the case around two weeks after the deaths of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh this past June. However, Smith’s death has never been solved and SLED hasn’t explained what they found to make them reopen the case.
This past weekend, the focus was on Smith, his legacy and all other LGBTQ youth who’ve died at a young age during a silent auction.
That’s something Smith’s twin sister, Stephanie, says her brother would have loved.
“Stephen would love the fact that he was getting his big moment,” said Smith.
The movement “#STANDINGFORSTEPHEN” came about because of a stranger who saw a Facebook post showing Stephen's gravesite with no headstone.
Along with dancing, the silent auction and a crowded bar that had one goal: raise money that will got to help Smith’s mom in her quest to find justice.
“He always had to be the center of attention when it came to anything,” Stephen’s sister said. “If you didn’t notice him, he’d make you notice him.”
Smith’s family and friends know this won’t bring him back, but they hope it will start a ripple of change as they fight to get justice for Stephen.
“It shows that a lot of people do care, regardless of, you know, his sexuality,” Smith’s sister said. “He would say, ‘God made you who you are and he didn’t make mistakes.”
