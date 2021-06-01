COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution date for a death row inmate suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair. Court documents show Freddie Owens' execution is scheduled for June 25. The court notice comes less than a week after the Supreme Court set an execution date for another man on death row, Brad Sigmon. A lawsuit filed by attorneys for both Owens and Sigmon earlier this month argue they can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.
Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.