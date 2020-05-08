GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said Exit 36-B from I-385 North to I-85 SB will be closed this Saturday night through Monday morning, weather permitting.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Exit 36-B on the I-385 North collector-distributor lane will be closed to traffic to allow for joint repair on the new flyover bridge.
Drivers traveling northbound will be detoured to Exit 36-A and onto I-85 North. From there, drivers will follow signs to Exit 56 (Highway 14), where they can get onto I-85 South.
Work is scheduled to finish by Monday, May 11 at 7 a.m.
MORE NEWS - Mayor: Falls Park in downtown Greenville will reopen on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.