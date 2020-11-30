Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Friday, Exit 36A along I-385 northbound will be closed as crews work to make adjustments to the I-85 onramp.
Officials say the closure will begin Friday, December 4 at 9 p.m. and run through Monday, December 7, at 6 a.m.
We're told the adjustments to the ramp should improve the ramp rideability.
During the work a detour will be in place.
Drivers wanting to continue to I-85 NB from I-385 NB will be detoured to Exit 36B I-85 southbound (SB) and will follow signs to Exit 46C (291/Pleasantburg Dr/Mauldin Road). From there, drivers will exit onto Mauldin Road, making a left turn at the traffic signal and heading across the bridge over I-85. Drivers can then turn left across the bridge and proceed to I-85 NB.
More news: Greenville County Schools says open enrollment for 5K and first grade starts Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.