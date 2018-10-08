GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) If you’ve spent time outdoors lately, you may have noticed an odd-looking stink bug here in the Upstate.
The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug came to the United States from Asia in the 1990’s and made it to South Carolina in 2011.
It’s easy to identify because of the white blazes along the periphery of its back. Unfortunately, without its native predators here, this particular stink bug is tough to control and battling it can be a stinky situation.
“This one in particular is very stinky and that’s the way they protect themselves.,” says Eric Benson, Ph.D., Clemson University Professor and Extension Entomologist, “They produce a foul odor and secretion when they feel threatened. If you are a bird or lizard and you try to eat it, it would taste terrible. But if you’re a person and you swat it, it smells in your house. If you get it on your skin or in your eye it can cause irritation.”
The exotic pest is becoming a bigger nuisance for farmers whose fruit crops are getting chewed up and for homeowners because this is the time of year they’re trying to get inside your house.
Dr. Benson says the best thing you can do is make sure your house is well-sealed because these bugs will look for gaps near windows or anywhere they can gain entry.
Once inside he says you’ll want to remove them manually as opposed to smashing them to avoid the stench.
But if you have more bugs than you can remove manually you’ll want to call in the professionals.
