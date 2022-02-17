GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Stomagienics, a company that provides solutions for cancer survivors and others who have undergone ostomy surgery, announced plans to expand in Greenville County.
The company said the expansion, located at 1200 Woodruff Road, includes facilities and equipment for sales and operations. It is expected to create 30 new jobs.
“When a homegrown company experiences success within our borders, all of South Carolina wins. We are particularly proud of the fantastic work Stomagienics is doing every day to improve the lives of people around the world. We congratulate Stomagienics and look forward to many more years of their success," said Governor McMaster.
The expansion is expected to be complete by August of 2022.
Anyone wanting to apply here is asked to email the company.
