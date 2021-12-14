GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - KIYATEC, Inc. announced plans to expand operations and create nearly 100 new jobs in Greenville County.
KIYATEC, Inc. is a commercial stage cancer diagnostics company created from technology developed at Clemson University. The new downtown Greenville facility, located at 2 North Main Street, will allow the company to expand its existing clinical testing operations and drug development services.
Governor McMaster said, “KIYATEC's expansion is a valued addition to South Carolina's flourishing life sciences industry. We are proud of the growth of this Clemson-born company and look forward to its continued life-saving work in cancer research.”
The new offices are expected to be operational by January 2022 and the CLIA-certified laboratory by April 2022.
Anyone interested in working here should visit the company's website.
MORE NEWS: Lanes reopen on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. after crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.